Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Friday that there has been one new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. There have been 213 total confirmed cases reported in the county. Of those 213 cases, 199 people have made a full recovery.
There is no one being treated in the hospital for the illness. The county has recorded 13 COVID-19 related deaths.
County Clerk Stephanie Lemery confirms the Washington County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office will begin accepting appointments for in-person DMV transactions next Monday, June 22. In-person transactions will be subject to social distancing, masking and screening guidelines for the safety and health of all those involved. The DMV will continue to accept dropbox and mail-in transactions as well.
