Washington County community vaccine ‘Pop-Up’ clinics

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 9, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Washington County community ‘Pop-Up’ clinic will offer the Pfizer & J&J COVID vaccines at the Cambridge Central School.
Washington County, NY Public Health Department & EMS will be coordinating with school partners to conduct a number of COVID vaccination “Pop-Up” clinics at schools throughout the county, in the following months ahead, which will be open to everyone eligible on Thursdays.
The events are for eligible 1st and scheduled 2nd Doses of the Pfizer and J&J vaccine only, no 3rd Doses or booster shots will be administered. For more details, including registration information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus, or contact County Public Health at (518) 746-2400.
