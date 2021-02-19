Washington County cancels second shot vaccination PODs scheduled for this weekend

News
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to ongoing weather issues in the Midwest, Washington County is canceling the second COVID vaccine dose PODs that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. These PODs were for those 65 and older who had already gotten their first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

The Health Department is working to reschedule appointments which could be as soon as next week depending on the supply.

Those who submitted an email address to the department will receive an email with details for their new appointment. Those without an email on file will be called by the Health Department.

Many counties have been facing similar issues with vaccine supply as winter storms pounded the Midwest delaying shipments.

