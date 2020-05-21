Live Now
Washington County beaches to remain closed until June 13

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After earlier plans to open on Memorial Day weekend, it was announced this week that Washington County beaches would remain closed until June 13.

The main reason for the delay comes down to state guidelines, which include water tests that must be conducted by the department of public health.

The decision comes per recommendation of Matt Jones, the county’s building and grounds superintendent.

When the beaches do open for the season, it will be with some caution. The state has also mandated 50 percent capacity.

Notable beaches in the county include Huletts Park in Huletts Landing and Lake Lauderdale in Cambridge.

