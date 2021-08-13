Washington County almost reaches 3,000 confirmed cases in latest report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, August 13, Washington County reported their daily COVID update.
COVID stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 195 (- 4)
- COVID + Active Cases: 62 (+ 1)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,951 (+ 8)
- COVID + Recovered: 2,850 (+ 7)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 3 (- 1)
- COVID Related Deaths: 39 (No Change)
Since Thursday, August 12 report, eight new COVID cases were added/processed, there were seven new recoveries of active cases, three current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying three of the eight new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the five remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the eight new cases added, none had been fully vaccinated.