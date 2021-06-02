Warrensburg woman accused of stealing $3K from employer, falsifying records

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jodi Rivett, 47, of Warrensburg, after she reportedly stole money from a business she worked at and falsified records to cover it up.

Police say in December of 2020 the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report from The Deli and Meat Store of the North located on Main Street in Warrensburg, that an employee was stealing sums of money from the business.

An investigation found that between September and December of 2020, Rivett, who was a cashier at the business, allegedly stole more than $3,000 from the business. Additionally, police say Rivett tried to hide the crime by deleting electronic business records from customer purchases, and is now no longer employed there.

Rivett was arranged at the Warrensburg Town Court and released to appear at a future court date.