Warrensburg woman accused of using stolen debit card

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Marisa Trapasso Mugshot

Marisa Trapasso is accused of using a stolen credit card at two Warren County businesses.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Marisa Trapasso, 35, of Warrensburg after they say she stole a wallet and used a stolen debit card to make purchases in two Warren County businesses. She now faces two felony charges.

Deputies say Trapasso used the stolen card at the Quaker Ridge Walmart in the Town of Queensbury, and at Cumberland Farms on Bay Street in the City of Glens Falls.

Charges:

  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (felony)

Trapasso was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court, and Glens Falls City Court.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report