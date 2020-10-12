Warrensburg woman accused of using stolen debit card

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Marisa Trapasso, 35, of Warrensburg after they say she stole a wallet and used a stolen debit card to make purchases in two Warren County businesses. She now faces two felony charges.
Deputies say Trapasso used the stolen card at the Quaker Ridge Walmart in the Town of Queensbury, and at Cumberland Farms on Bay Street in the City of Glens Falls.
Charges:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (felony)
Trapasso was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court, and Glens Falls City Court.
