Warrensburg set for 11th annual garlic festival this Friday

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something zesty this way comes this Friday, at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market.

The 11th annual Warrensburg garlic festival is Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the market, located on River Street across from Curtis Lumber. It’s a thoroughly-themed event, with garlic tying demonstrations, certified organic garlic for sale to eat and plant, recipes and more.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will be onsite, teaching horticultural novices what there is to know about how to grow garlic.

Local artisans, authors and farmers will be there to sell and entertain. Some of the attractions get a bit weird, like limited quantities of garlic fudge for sale.

A garlic food contest and sampling will be held, with appetizer, soup, pasta, entrée, vegetable and dessert categories.

The festival is dedicated to the memory of Richard Rugen, owner of Hope Valley Farm, who inspired the festival.

The festival is sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc.

