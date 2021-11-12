Warrensburg sends off school’s first cross country runner to go to state championship

Brody Olden, a sophomore, is the first Warrensburg High School student to run at the NYSPHSAA Cross Country State Championship meet this Saturday. (Photo: Warrensburg CSD)

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday morning, a Warrensburg High School student and coach got a special sendoff as they embarked on a journey. That trip is taking Brody Olden, a sophomore, farther than he could get on foot in time, but running is the name of the game, once he reaches where he’s going.

Olden recently qualified to join the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Cross Country State Championship Meet. He’s the first student at Warrensburg’s small cross country club to make it there.

“He should have already arrived as we speak,” said Warrensburg Coach Scott Smith on Friday. Olden and coach Chris Brown departed Friday morning to the meet’s location in Chenango Valley.

They got a heartfelt “Safe travels” from the Warrensburg student body. Students lined up in the hallways – kept inside by Friday morning rain – to wish the athlete well.

Olden won the boys title last month at the Adirondack League Cross Country Championships, along with girls champion Alyssa Freeguard, of Argyle. He came in at 5th in class D, making him one top the top 5 to go.

Warrensburg isn’t a huge school, and its cross country team has remained small over the years. Smith hopes Olden’s success might convince some more students to join the team.

“He’s a good kid,” he said. “I have him in PE, and he’s the kind of kid you want in your class.”

Olden may be the first student from Warrensburg to get to the cross country championship, but he’s actually not the first in his family. His older brother, Brandon Olden, attended North Warren Central School District, and ran for his school a few years ago. Brandon now runs for Siena College.

Brody made the cut in his first year with the cross country team. Smith saw the progress that got him there over time.

“He had a lot of success this year, and just kept getting faster and faster every year,” Smith said. “And it’s exciting that he’s only a sophomore.”

Olden is set to run for Class D around noon on Saturday.