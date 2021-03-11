Warrensburg school district seeking community input to shape the coming years

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warrensburg Central School District is putting some long-term plans in place for the future of the district, and seeking community help.

Warrensburg residents are being asked to consider stepping up to join one or more of a trio of committees being assembled on the topics of student engagement, curriculum and communications.

The Student Engagement and Social Emotional Learning Committee will be looking at social opportunities and support systems available to Warrensburg students. Engagement with those programs and resources will be looked at closely, and new ways to get students involved will be explored.

The Curriculum and Instruction Committee will examine the district's existing curriculum and resources and decide how to better utilize resources to get quality education to students.

The Public Relations and Communication Committee will turn an eye towards how the district is communicating with parents and the Warrensburg public. That includes promotion and use of school facilities by the community, including the newly-renovated auditorium the district finished work on last year.

“I can’t think of anyone better than our own community members to help shape the future of our students and our school, as our students and school will shape the future of Warrensburg,” said Superintendent John Goralski in a news release.

The only requirement for joining any of the district’s three new committees is citizenship within Warrensburg Central School District.

Superintendent Goralski can be reached by phone at (518) 623-2861 for more information on how to get involved.