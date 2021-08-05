Warrensburg school board selects new superintendent

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warrensburg Central School District announced on Thursday that the process of choosing a new superintendent has come to a head.

The school board of education announced their intent to appoint current Warrensburg Elementary School Principal Amy Langworthy to replace outgoing superintendent John Goralski, who is set to retire in January.

In Thursday’s announcement, the school board praised Langworthy’s 15 years at the elementary school and beyond.

“Her ongoing research into modern practices in the education field will serve us well in these areas while targeting the varying needs of every student,” said school board president Doug West. “Several references from educators within and beyond our district have expressed their confidence in her skills and we are looking forward to expanding her leadership district-wide.”

Langworthy began her career in education at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District in 1992.

“I have been very fortunate to have had several incredible opportunities and great districts to be a part of and grow as a professional,” said Langworthy. “I believe my experience particularly in the areas of curriculum development and long range planning in both my current and previous positions will help me carry out the goals and objectives of our Board of Education and larger school community.”

Langworthy is a Warrensburg graduate.

The search for a new superintendent was headed by WSWHE BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter.