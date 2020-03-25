Warrensburg man arrested for reportedly stealing over $6k in electronics

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested Joshua Briggs, 25, of Warrensburg for reportedly stealing over $6,000 in electronics from both Walmart stores and the Target located in Queensbury.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple reports from the three stores for a male who had been coming into their stores and stealing merchandise since early February.

Through the investigation, police identified Briggs as the suspect involved in the burglaries.

Police charged Briggs with three counts of Grand Larceny 4th, a class E Felony. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Queensbury Court.

The case was investigated by Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie and Investigator Jeffrey Genier.

LATEST STORIES: