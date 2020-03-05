Warrensburg man arrested for breaking bench dedicated to a former employee

Warrensburg, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Justin D. Dunning, 27, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for damaging a bench dedicated to a former employee at the Warren County Municipal Center.

The Warrensburg man was taken into custody Feb. 2nd for driving while intoxicated. The sheriff’s office says an investigation revealed after being released from custody that evening, Dunning broke the bench into multiple pieces.

Because the bench was valued at over $250, Dunning was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and is scheduled to appear in court.