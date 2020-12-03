Warrensburg events keeping COVID-safe Christmas season alive

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite the annual Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration being called off due to COVID-19, A long list of individual town businesses and organizations are holding holiday celebrations of their own.
This weekend, Dec. 5-6, Warrensburg residents and visitors can come for a long list of other individual events, lunches and exhibits.
Last week, the town’s 32nd annual official holiday celebration was called off due to the challenges of spacing out events and managing tree-lighting services. But a variety of businesses and churches are holding individual events, which can continue as long as they individually follow coronavirus safety guidelines.
Teresa Whalen with Warrensburg Beautification Inc. sent out a full list of events set for this weekend:
- Pet Photos with Santa
- Saturday, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Nemec’s Sports, Farm & Garden Center, 4036 Main St.
- Fresh Holiday Greenery
- Wreaths, kissing balls, centerpieces and more
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Rebecca’s Florist, Country Home and Holiday Décor, 3984 Main St.
- Hot soup, famous cold-pack, holiday baked goods and take-out meals
- Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- J. Gallup Farm, 3952 Main St.
- Church Bazaar
- Artisans selling hand-crafted items
- Silent basket auction
- Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church (north of the Bandstand), 3890 Main St.
- Decorate a Gingerbread House Workshop/To Go Kits & Wreath Making Demonstrations by Cathy Bourdeau & family
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Pizza Shop, 3918 Main St.
- Quiche Luncheon
- 3 seatings, reservations: (518) 696-6334. Holiday cookies, wood thumbprint holiday ornament kids crafts; $2 donation to wreaths placed on graves in the Saratoga National Cemetery
- Saturday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sulla Terra Bistro & Bakery, 3749 Main St.
- Santa at First Baptist Church
- Candy canes and take-home Christmas craft kits by Megan Reynolds
- Old-fashioned wooden toy workshop with Skye Gregson
- Creative handcrafted items by Amber and Sienna Gregson
- Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- First Baptist Church, 3850 Main St.
- “Dressed for the Holidays” Exhibit
- Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Jewelry and More at Riverside Gallery
- Collections of locally-crafted fine jewelry, art, home decor and furnishings
- Custom framing
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Riverside Gallery, 2 Elm St.
- Miller Antiques & More hosts events
- Dreamcatcher ornament demonstration by Sheila Weaver, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m
- Book signings by local author and history enthusiast Beth Kinghorn, noon – 2 p.m.
- Christmas in Warrensburgh limited edition ornaments
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Miller Antiques & More, 3729 Main St.
- Breakfast with Santa
- Socially-distant Santa will give out candy canes and take-home Christmas craft kits
- Sunday, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Tommy Guns Pizzeria, 3747 Main St.