Warrensburg events keeping COVID-safe Christmas season alive

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite the annual Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration being called off due to COVID-19, A long list of individual town businesses and organizations are holding holiday celebrations of their own.

This weekend, Dec. 5-6, Warrensburg residents and visitors can come for a long list of other individual events, lunches and exhibits.

Last week, the town’s 32nd annual official holiday celebration was called off due to the challenges of spacing out events and managing tree-lighting services. But a variety of businesses and churches are holding individual events, which can continue as long as they individually follow coronavirus safety guidelines.

Teresa Whalen with Warrensburg Beautification Inc. sent out a full list of events set for this weekend: