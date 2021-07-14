Warrensburg Blueberry Festival July 23

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The second annual Blueberry Festival will be held at the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market Friday, July 23 from 3-6 p.m.

The market is located on River Street in the park across from Curtis Lumber. There will be local vendors, berries, organically grown fruit, preserves, baked goods, cheeses, and distilled beverages enhanced with blueberries.

There will also be recipes using berries, food sampling, and beverage tasting on-site with free coffee in the gazebo. Kids can create a seasonal craft and there will be live music as well.

For more information email taawhalen@yahoo.com or call (518) 466-5497.

