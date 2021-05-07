Warrensburg Bike Rally pushed back to September

News
Posted: / Updated:
Warrensburg Bike Rally celebrates 19th year

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After stalling out the engines in 2020, this year’s Warrensburg Bike Rally is hoping to rev things up again, but is putting off doing so.

Organizer Edward Zilbo announced on Friday that this year’s bike rally would be postponed, moving from its original June dates to September. No exact dates have yet been chosen.

The rally brings thousands of bike enthusiasts to the Warrensburg and Lake George areas annually.

September is also the current timeframe for this year’s Americade bike festival in Lake George.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire