Warrensburg Bike Rally pushed back to September

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After stalling out the engines in 2020, this year’s Warrensburg Bike Rally is hoping to rev things up again, but is putting off doing so.

Organizer Edward Zilbo announced on Friday that this year’s bike rally would be postponed, moving from its original June dates to September. No exact dates have yet been chosen.

The rally brings thousands of bike enthusiasts to the Warrensburg and Lake George areas annually.

September is also the current timeframe for this year’s Americade bike festival in Lake George.