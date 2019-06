Celebrating its 19th year, the Warrensburg Bike Rally runs until Sunday.

The ten-day event being held at the Warren County Fairgrounds allows bikers to take a scenic ride through the Adirondack Mountains.

From food to entertainment, the free event isn’t just for motorcycle enthusiasts… it’s fun for anyone looking to get outdoors.

Ed Zibro started the event 19 years ago because he was fed up with paying money to attend other big biker rallies.