Warren-Washington recovery centers offer addiction aid in post-coronavirus community

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Falls Hope & Healing Recovery Center has been narrowing down their in-person quotas and offering as many mental health and addiction services as they could through the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September, they’ve been able to expand their repitoire again, a much-needed return for their average of over 50 monthly visitors.

The center is one of several helped by the Warren-Washington counties Office of Community Services, which is facing a lack of funding from the state this year.

Not everything is as it was; those taking part in sessions like coffee gatherings and LGBTQ groups have to remain socially distanced, and some events, like a family cooking night, have yet to return.

Use of the center’s services are completely voluntary.

