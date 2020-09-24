Warren-Washington recovery centers offer addiction aid in post-coronavirus community

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Falls Hope & Healing Recovery Center has been narrowing down their in-person quotas and offering as many mental health and addiction services as they could through the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September, they’ve been able to expand their repitoire again, a much-needed return for their average of over 50 monthly visitors.

The center is one of several helped by the Warren-Washington counties Office of Community Services, which is facing a lack of funding from the state this year.

Not everything is as it was; those taking part in sessions like coffee gatherings and LGBTQ groups have to remain socially distanced, and some events, like a family cooking night, have yet to return.

Use of the center’s services are completely voluntary.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report