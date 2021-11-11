Warren, Washington Counties seek to expand veterans program

(NEWS10) – Warren and Washingtons’ Counties seek to expand their Peer-to-Peer veteran’s assistance program by partnering with a non-profit or local veterans organization. Counties for the Adirondack Peer-to-Peer Support Services, Joseph P. Dwyer Project, provides counseling, mental health resources along with education, outreach, and employment assistance to military veterans.

Warren and Washington Counties’ Veterans Services Offices, would work with an organization that is willing to use New York State funding to further develop the bi-county program. Both counties are among 25 in New York state that has operated Peer-to-Peer support to services provided by veterans for veterans.

“I believe that having a community not-for-profit continue to develop this program will better benefit our veterans in Warren and Washington counties on a broader spectrum than ever before,” Said Denise DiResta, Warren County Director of Veterans Services.

The Counties have released a “request for proposals” (RFP), for eligible organizations registered as a 501(c)(3), and have experience in providing services to veterans, or mental health services to adults to include veterans. Proposals will be accepted through December 2.

Organizations that would like to request a copy of the RFP or who have questions can contact Warren County Purchasing Department at (518) 761-6538.