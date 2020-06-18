Warren, Washington counties gain ownership of Hudson River PCB site access road

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The office of NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced Thursday that the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency (WWIDA) were finalizing ownership of an access road formerly used for PCB cleanup, for future redevelopment.

The road, Lock 8 Way, is part of the Hudson River PCBs Superfund Site, the former location of a General Electric sediment processing facility in Fort Edward. WWIDA and the EPA are cooperating to redevelop the former site.

“The transfer of this access road is great news for our Fort Edward community,” said Congresswoman Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. “The community has been working together, and working with EPA in order to bring new life and cleanup to this former General Electric site, and I commend all of their hard work in doing so. I look forward to seeing the results of this transfer and the project, and I will continue to advocate for these projects to bring revitalization to our North Country communities.”

The acquisition of the road is a piece in the effort to turn the former site into an industrial park for new business in the region.

“The transfer of this roadway will be very helpful in the effort to create jobs in Washington County,” said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner in a release.

