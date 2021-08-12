Warren County’s daily recoveries inch closer to its case count in Aug. 12 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 14 recoveries.

That’s the closest that the number of recoveries has gotten in recent weeks to matching the number of new cases, as the daily case count has hung in the double digits.

The county was monitoring 144 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday.

Nine cases were hospitalized as of Thursday, two of whom are considered in critical condition. Seven more are in moderate condition.

One of the hospitalized cases is a child under 12, who was in moderate condition as of Thursday. Four cases have involved people who were already quarantined.

The county continues to point out-of-state travel as a primary coronavirus case driver, as well as the delta variant.

“We have seen a significant, unfortunate increase in cases as the Delta variant spreads, many of them involving children who are too young to be vaccinated,” explained Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services Director. “If you are an adult or are the parent of a child 12 and older who hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 shot for yourself or child yet, please do so as soon as possible to help protect our children and other vulnerable populations.”

As of Thursday, 101 coronavirus cases in the county had been tracked among 41,296 fully vaccinated residents.

The county has vaccination events set for 3-5 p.m. Thursday at North Warren Central School; 5-7 p.m. Friday at Food Truck Fridays in Horicon; Monday, Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; and Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Glens Falls City Park during Take a Bite.