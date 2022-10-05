GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of World Teachers’ Day, we’re introducing you to a teacher in Warren County who is following in the footsteps of her high school Spanish teacher. Avery Babson’s destiny of becoming a teacher has been set since the first grade she says.

“Yeah in first grade I wanted to be a teacher so I could write on the chalkboard,” said Mrs. Babson.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School in 2001, she spent a year in Bolivia as a rotary exchange student. Years later, Señora Babson is teaching Spanish in the same building she was once a student.

She’s also the musical director for high school and advisor for the GFMS morning show. She started the morning show during the pandemic to help the students share news, laugh and actually see one another.

World Teachers’ Day was created to honor and celebrate the contributions of teachers across the country. It is celebrated on October 5 every year.