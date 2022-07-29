LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A two-year, $21.1 million project is underway to replace two bridges that carry the Northway over Route 9 in Lake George. Both northbound and southbound bridges between Exits 22 and 23 are set to be replaced.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the new single-structure bridge will be built between the two existing bridges and will have an expected lifespan of 75 years. The new bridge will be a 323-foot-long, two-span, steel multi-girder bridge with a concrete deck. It will have a vertical clearance of a minimum of 49 feet 6 inches above Route 9.

The work underway on the Northway bridges in Lake George (credit: Gov. Hochul’s Office)

The work underway on the Northway bridges in Lake George (credit: Gov. Hochul’s Office)

The work underway on the Northway bridges in Lake George (credit: Gov. Hochul’s Office)

The work underway on the Northway bridges in Lake George (credit: Gov. Hochul’s Office)

“We are laser-focused on rebuilding our infrastructure and ensuring that our transportation network remains safe — helping boost our economy and allowing communities to thrive,” said Hochul. “This project will improve travel on a critically important thoroughfare in the North Country and help keep New Yorkers, visitors, and commerce on the move for decades to come.”

Officials said two out of the three travel lanes in each direction will be open during most of the project, but lane reductions may be needed at times. In spring 2023, northbound traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge and the existing northbound bridge will be demolished. Southbound Northway traffic will then be shifted onto the new bridge in summer 2024.

While work is underway, officials said the speed limit on the Northway has been reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone. Traffic on Route 9 underneath the bridges has also been reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by traffic signals.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.