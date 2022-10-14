LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.

WIN directly helps women and families in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter. WIN provides financial help and guidance while also supporting other non-profit agencies with similar goals. The event will take place on October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake George Beach Club, 3 Lower Montcalm Street. For a chance to mix and mingle with current members and learn about WIN please RSVP by Tuesday, October 25 to Franceen, voicemail at 518-584-698.