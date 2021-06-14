Woman tried to rescue man who drowned in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 65-year-old Bronx man died after drowning at Shepard Park Beach. A local woman recounted her harrowing efforts trying to save him.

“Rescuing someone from the bottom of the lake was just second instinct,” said Katie Sheridan, of Niskayuna.

Sheridan used to be a former lifeguard and swimming instructor. On Saturday, she was at Shepard Park Beach in Lake George when a group of people in the water caught her attention.

“So I was watching them, and I actually said to my friend, ‘Is that guy alright?’ And then a couple of seconds after, I said that he went under water. Then I jumped up,” said Sheridan.

The beach was closed at the time, and there were no lifeguards. Shepard Park Beach does not open until June 24. Sheridan sprung into action.

“I saw the man at the bottom of the lake as soon as I went under. So I was able to get him on my first dive, but unfortunately, he was already unconscious,” she recalled.

Sheridan pulled him up to the surface of the water. With the help of others, the victim was removed from the water. He was given CPR and transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment and pronounced dead several hours later.

“I had certainly hoped for a different outcome. I was really relived that his friends didn’t try to rescue him because I didn’t know if the man didn’t know how to swim, or potentially his friends also didn’t how to swim. So if they tried to help, it could have been multiple drowning victims,” said Sheridan.

Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officer Nick Maille says, before you head out in the water, it’s important to check your surroundings.

“If you see someone drowning, throw a flotation device out to them. You can try to help them by giving them something to grab on to. You can help them until more help can arrive,” said Officer Maille.

“I have a lot of guilt for not going into the water sooner. I wish I could have done more to help the man. This was the first time something like this happened before. My heart just goes out to the family. I feel guilty even feeling bad. I mean I just I feel awful for that family,” said Sheridan.

Officer Maille says Katie was brave enough to be willing to risk her own life while trying to save the man. He says she did all the right things, including keeping her eyes on the water.