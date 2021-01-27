Woman dies after being hit by snowplow at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Jan. 26 around 5 p.m., the Glens Falls Police Department was called to Glens Falls Hospital for a snowplow that hit a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, medics provided first aid to the female pedestrian that had been hit. The woman ultimately died due to the injuries.

The initial investigation says that the driver of the vehicle was plowing snow and the woman unknowingly walked behind the plow as it was backing up. The driver then hit her.

The crash is still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

