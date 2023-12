QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Aubree Bannister, 38, of South Glens Falls, was arrested for allegedly forging a $35,000 check from the business she works at. State Police say Bannister deposited the forged check into her bank account on August 11.

Bannister was arrested on December 14 for possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and attempted grand larceny in the third degree. She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released on her own recognizance.