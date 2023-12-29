QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury will be hosting their annual Fire on the Mountain celebration. The event is scheduled for February 17.

The day of winter fun will feature a torchlight parade, a bonfire, live music by Jukebox Rebellion, a photo booth, and food and drink specials. The event will conclude with a fireworks show.

The venue will also host open skiing from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open tubing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The evening activities will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

West Mountain Ski Area is located at 59 West Mountain Road. You can buy daily West Mountain tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.