HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A diver found a ring that appears to be a wedding band in Lake George, and he wants to reunite it with its owner. It was found early last week.

Mark Williams was free diving in Lake George in the town of Hague when he found a wedding band resting on a tiny ledge of an underwater cliff. He said if the ring had missed the ledge, it would have fallen another 30 ft. to 40 ft. into the darkness.

Williams told NEWS10 he has contacted multiple police departments to find out if the ring had been reported stolen but has not heard back, yet. In the meantime, he’s asking for the public’s help in locating the ring’s rightful owner.

If you’ve lost a ring in Lake George recently, send him a private message on Facebook with the following information: