WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning people of the area of multiple phone scams occurring in the area. The sheriff’s office says they’ve received two reports from separate scams in the past week.

Deputies say one report involved someone texting a resident, claiming to be from the Hudson Headwaters Health Network and seeking payment. The text message included a faulty link, saying “the balance of your recent appointment with Hudson Headquarters is ready to view and pay.”

A second report involved someone claiming to be a local pastor, requesting gift cards in $100 increments, according to deputies. Deputies also say the sender used the correct name for the church with the correct pastor.

Residents who receive a call or message that seems suspicious to call local police for assistance.