QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said two county women were arrested on Saturday after a traffic stop ballooned to a drug bust. Officials said Morgan E. Bemis-Heym, 30, of Hudson Falls, who already had a suspended license, was driving a black Jeep Compass with a brake light out.

When officers walked up to the car to speak with Bemis-Heym, they reportedly saw a white powder substance consistent with cocaine residue and a knife in plain view. Bemis-Heym was asked to step out of the car, and when she stood up, officers allegedly found a baggie of crack cocaine on the driver’s seat.

Bemis-Heym was taken to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, where officers say they found more crack cocaine on her. According to police, the passenger of the vehicle, Linda L. Marshall, 52, of South Glens Falls, originally gave a false name and was later found to have active warrants out of Glens Falls and Saratoga County.

Charges for Bemis-Heym:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felonies)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Charges for Marshall:

Two counts of second-degree criminal impersonation (Misdemeanors)

Both were arraigned Sunday morning in Warren County CAP Court where they were released on their own recognizance to return to court at a later date. Patrol Officer Christopher Perilli handled the traffic stop with help from Patrol Officer Ortiz and Patrol Officer Leonardo.