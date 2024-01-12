JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a two-car crash that occurred in Johnsburg on January 9. The crash took place at the intersection of State Route 8 and River Road.

Upon responding to the scene, police determined that the driver of a Subaru Impreza traveling eastbound on State Route 8 lost control of the car due to slippery road conditions. As a result, the Impreza entered the westbound lane and struck an F-350 pickup truck.

According to police, the driver of the Impreza sustained serious injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center. The driver of the truck was uninjured, however a passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.

State Route 8 was closed for time while the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.