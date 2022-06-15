QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Project Lifesaver” is a program used by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, designed to protect and locate missing persons who are prone to wandering off. This includes, but is not limited to, those with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias, as well as children with Autism and Down Syndrome.

Project Lifesaver is designed to provide comfort for the family and improve the chances of finding a person should they wander off.

The program consists of a band and transmitter, not much larger than a wristwatch, that can be placed on the ankle or wrist. The transmitter has a specific FM radio frequency that can be used by Sheriff’s Deputies during an incident, using special equipment.

Want to learn more or enroll a family member in the program? Give Sheriff’s Officer Casey Gordon a call at (518) 743-7718 or visit the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s website.