QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 42-year-old Queensbury woman was arrested on several felony drug charges late Wednesday night, after a traffic stop on State Route 9 in Queensbury. It happened around 10:45 p.m. after police say a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Joseph R. Savani, 59, of Saratoga Springs, was seen breaking several traffic laws.

After an investigation, officers allegedly found nearly 40 grams of crack cocaine on Savani’s passenger, Angela M. Bullard, 42, of Queensbury. According to police, Savani also had narcotics on him, and both were arrested.

Bullard was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also processed for felony drug charges related to a traffic stop on West Mountain Road on April 27.

In April, Bullard allegedly ran from her car but left behind a “large quantity” of crack cocaine, police said. She was arraigned on all charges in Warren County CAP Court early Thursday and released on her own recognizance.

Savani was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with an appearance ticket.