QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog that had been reported stolen from the Pet Zone within Aviation Mall in Queensbury has been found safe and in good health, as confirmed by the store and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Police say investigators were able to locate the stolen puppy and return it safely.

The dog had been taken around 5:30 p.m. on December 13. The two suspects are described as being a man and a woman both in their early twenties.

According to police, the man reportedly took the puppy from a fenced area that was temporarily open while an employee was taking care of another animal. The store stated they have already implemented changes to keep their animals safe, including higher playpens.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.