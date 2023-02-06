WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Health Services (WCHS) is looking to distribute free air purifiers to New York state-licensed daycares and preschools within the area. They are offering a new round of applications for these services and summer camps as well.

“These air purifiers are great tools to help stop the spread of illness among little ones in daycare, students at schools, and camp attendees,” said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services Director. “We urge licensed businesses to apply for them while we are able to provide them at no charge.”

WCHS say they gave out over 200 FilterQueen room air purifiers in multiple school districts in Warren County last year in Warren County due to federal funding. Business owners and managers interested in getting a free air purifier can contact the WCHS at (518) 761-6580 or email durkeed@warrencountyny.gov by March 17.