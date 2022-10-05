GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Glens Falls water main and fire hydrant flushing program is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 17. The program is an integral part of the city’s efforts to deliver the safest and highest-quality water possible. A clean water distribution system, officials said, also reduces taste and odor issues and results in clearer water.

Hydrant flushing is meant to improve fire protection by testing water valves and hydrants. The flushing work is conducted in warm-weather months by Water and Sewer Department work crews, who systemically open and close fire hydrants on one section of the main at a time, letting the water run at high velocity until sediment is carried out of the water main and the water is clear. Flushing starts at the northwest corner of the city and proceeds south towards the Hudson River.

Water service should not be disrupted during the flushing process. City officials flush from larger mains first and then move to smaller mains. The flushing route is carefully planned, and valves are opened and closed to control the direction of the water.

The program typically lasts for 10 to 15 days. That number could change, though, if crews run into maintenance issues like system leaks, water quality concerns, or sewer problems.

Flushing Notices will be printed in local newspapers and posted in municipal buildings. Areas being affected by the flushing process will have flushing signs placed throughout each neighborhood as a reminder about 24 hours before the fire hydrants in their neighborhoods are scheduled to be flushed.

Flushing will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. City officials urge all residents to use caution while traveling around the hydrant flushing crews and while entering areas of water accumulation during this program.

When fire hydrants are opened, there will be temporary incidences of discolored water while fine sediment particles are being flushed out. There is no health hazard associated with the discolored water, according to the office of Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins. Allow a few hours for discoloration to dissipate, and then run a cold-water tap for a few minutes to make sure the water is clear.

If you notice your water is discolored, run your outdoor hose or several cold-water faucets at the same time until the water runs clear. Avoid using hot water if the water is discolored. Avoid doing laundry until you are sure the water is clear. If laundry becomes stained by discolored water, do not dry or bleach the laundry, but instead, call the Water and Sewer Department for help at (518) 761-3850.