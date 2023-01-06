GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department has sent out customer billing statements for the first quarter of 2023. All billing statements show a 5% net increase with the main thrusts being an increase in costs with the new biosolids disposal process as well as the increasing costs of electric and natural gas.

The city explains the increase averages $0.10 per day, $0.74 per week, under $4 per month, and about $38.72 for 2023. Over the last 10 years the Water and Sewer Department fees have decreased nearly $100 per customer exceeding the Department of Health (DOH) water standards for drinking water and DEC standards for wastewater management. The city reports the due date for payment without incurring a late payment fee is February 16.

Graph provided by Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department

Payments can be made via USPS or paid online via the city website. Payments can also be made in person at City Hall, located at 42 Ridge Street, either at the controller’s window or the after-hours drop-box located outside the front doors of City Hall. The city explains the failure of receiving a bill due does not relieve the customer of their responsibility to pay said bill. If you or someone you know needs help paying their water bill, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) can help.