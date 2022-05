GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company responded around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to a reported car fire at the Cumberland Farms, located at 110 Main Street. A video of the fire can be seen in the viewer above, sent to NEWS10 by a viewer named Wendy Allen.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters in less than 15 minutes. No injuries were reported to firefighters or to the driver of the car, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.