Washington County massage therapist arrested

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Paul A. White, 34, of Hartford on Tuesday. They say he abused clients while working as a massage therapist.

White worked at Body Relief Spa in Queensbury. In early February, the Sheriff’s Office says someone reported being sexually abused by a male massage therapist at the establishment. White worked there for two years, and police say he was fired when management received word of the situation.

Police say they worked with Body Relief Spa’s management team to investigate. Multiple victims came forward to report similar abuse during sessions with White. Of the multiple reported incidents of alleged abuse, the earliest were from November 2020.

If you or someone you know have a similar incident to report, contact Investigator Jeff Grenier at (518) 743-2575.

Police charged White with:

First-degree sexual abuse

Forcible touching

These charges could be worth up to eight years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

White was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility, and was released after posting bond.