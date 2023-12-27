QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warrensburg man is in custody following a police chase on Tuesday evening. Jules W. Lyons-Sylne, 35, was charged with first-degree robbery, grand larceny in the third degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

The suspect reportedly was test-driving a 2024 Mazda CX-9 from DELLA Mazda when he stopped the car and pulled a knife on the salesperson accompanying him. Police say Lyons-Sylne robbed the victim of personal possessions and left them on the side of the road.

Lyons-Sylne led multiple units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police on a pursuit. They were eventually able to take him into custody in Delmar. He is being held pending arraignment in Warren County CAP Court.