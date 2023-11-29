QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The entrance to twenty miles of trails at Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve is usually a peaceful place. On the morning of Wednesday, November 29, a fisher that may be rabid attacked parkgoers.

Two incidents from this morning at the preserve are being investigated. “A fisher, which is a member of the weasel family. Apparently, it went after several people and their dogs,” stated Director of Public Affairs for Warren County, Don Lehman.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and State Department of Environmental Conservation found the likely suspect at the park’s entrance. One of the responders was also bit.

“They did manage to shoot the fisher. It is going to be taken to a pathology lab to be tested for rabies,” said Lehman.

Once testing is complete, Lehman says the next steps for those who were bit can be taken. Rabies is a fatal disease that can only be prevented by a series of vaccinations.

“That’s why even with any accidental contact with a wild animal that could have rabies, you should be seen by a doctor who will then determine what you should do.”

One person attacked told NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski the fisher bit his pant leg and his dogs gave chase. The DEC says these are the only fisher bites reported in recent years.

Lehman says other animals are just as vulnerable to rabies. “Keep your dogs on a leash. Have your pets up to date with their rabies shots. These things are very rare when they do happen.”