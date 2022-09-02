Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States. Is your favorite on the list? (Getty Images)

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bagel shop and coffeehouse in Bolton Landing has made Yelp’s list of the Top 100 coffee shops in the United States. Bear’s Cup, located at 4973 Lakeshore Drive, is ranked 53 on the list.

Bear’s Cup serves bagels, breads, sandwiches, and other pastries, as well as coffee drinks and other beverages. Owners Danielle And Louis Desantis also recently opened a new restaurant named Loda, which is located next door to Bear’s Cup.

In August, NEWS10’s Noel McLaren featured Bear’s Cup and Loda for our Saratoga’s Own segment. The owners told McLaren that they eventually want to have a business in Saratoga Springs or for them to live there.

To make the list, Yelp identified businesses in the coffee shop category and then ranked those spots using various factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. You can view the full list of best coffee shops on the Yelp website.

Out of the 100 restaurants on the list, five other coffee shops are located in New York. These include: