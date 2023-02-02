WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has announced that public warming centers will be available at several locations on Friday and Saturday, with extreme cold temperatures hitting the region. A wind chill warning has also been issued by the National Weather Service for Warren County from 1 a.m. on Friday to 1 p.m. on Saturday with wind chills expected to approach 40 degrees below zero.

Residents can go to the following locations during the specified time periods on Friday and Saturday to get warm if needed:

Johnsburg

Johnsburg Town Hall, 219 Main Street (Fri: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Johnsburg Library, 219 Main Street (Fri 11 a.m.-5p.m., Saturday 11 a.m-2 p.m.)

Chester

Chester Town Hall, 6307 Route 9 (Fri: 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m.)

Town of Chester Public Library, 6307 Route 9 (Sat: 9 a.m-1 p.m.)

Bolton

Bolton Free Library, 4922 Lake Shore Drive (Fri: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Glens Falls

The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street (24 hours)

Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, (Fri, Sat: 9 a.m-5 p.m.)

Horicon

Horicon Town Hall, 6604 Route 8 (Fri: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Horicon Free Public Library, 6604 Route 8 (Sat: 10 a.m-2 p.m.)

Lake George

The Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada Street (Fri, Sat: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Lake Luzerne

Lake Luzerne Senior Center, 539 Lake Avenue (Fri: 8 a.m-4 p.m.)

Queensbury

Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road (Fri, Sat: 11 a.m-9 p.m.)

Warrensburg

Warrensburg Emergency Medical Services, 3 King Street (Fri, Sat: 8 a.m-11 p.m.)

Stony Creek

Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, (Fri: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Stony Creek Library, 37 Harrisburg Road (Fri: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Hague

Hague Fire Station, 4 West Hague Road (Fri, Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Anyone experiencing an emergency in the cold is reminded to contact 911.