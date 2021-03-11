Warren County vaccine clinic on Saturday

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is holding a vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 13 for New Yorkers aged 60 and up. Appointments are available between noon and 5:30 p.m., though officials warn that it’s filling up fast.

Visit the online sign-up page to make an appointment. You need to fill out a form to book a reservation, as well as filling out the NYS Vaccine Eligibility Form. You’ll also need to include your insurance and Medicare information.

The clinic is taking place on the SUNY Adirondack campus. If you sign up and are not eligible—if you are 59 or under on Saturday or live out-of-state—they will not vaccinate you. Bring proof of age, residency, and insurance cards.