Warren County Tree Challenge invites community to find remarkable trees

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Can you tell the difference between a Mulberry tree and a Sassafras tree? Are you up for the test? The Warren County Tree Challenge is calling your name!

Launched by the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District and Warren County Planning & Community Development Department, the challenge was created as a way for people to track or find trees they deem remarkable, often in spaces that are less traveled.

“Soil & Water Conservation District members thought it would be fun to introduce the Warren

County Tree Challenge and add a new recreation opportunity for residents,” said Jim Lieberum,

Soil & Water Conservation District’s district manager.

The socially distant and educational activity encourages residents to learn about tree identification and expand their knowledge as to what is in the outdoors.

Learning ALL ABOUT TREES today! 🌳🍁🍂 Warren County is looking for residents to help find the remarkable trees in their forests. @WTEN https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT pic.twitter.com/LTBnTsuSx8 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) October 5, 2020

Up for the challenge? Report your findings now!

