Four local job fairs set to kick off next week.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Career Center has planned its Fall Job Fair for Thursday, October 20, at Crandall Public Library. Eleven businesses, ranging from mail delivery to financial services, have committed to attend.

In addition, Warren County will have representatives at the fair to detail job openings with all county agencies, and Warren County Career Center staff will be on hand to share additional information about their free services for job seekers and businesses.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, in Glens Falls. There is no charge.

Walk-ins are welcome, or those wishing to pre-register can do so online. Those with questions can call Warren County Career Center at (518) 743-0925 or email ochsendorfl@warrencountyny.gov.

Employers: