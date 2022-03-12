QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations expected to make a big return this year, Warren County STOP-DWI coordinator Reagan Kelley urged Warren County residents Saturday to download a new cell phone application dubbed “Have a Plan” to help find safe rides on St. Paddy’s Day. The app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store and is aimed to help residents plan their night and ensure they have a safe ride home.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost half of car crashes reported during the St. Patrick’s Day period in 2019 (pre-pandemic) involved a drunken driver. “St. Patrick’s Day is likely to be heavily celebrated this year as people feel more comfortable getting back to socializing. If your plans include heading out to a local event or establishment, don’t just rely on the luck of the Irish,” Kelley explained. “You don’t have to risk getting behind the wheel and becoming a drunken driving statistic, or worse, a fatality. Use the Have a Plan App, designate a driver who has had zero alcohol, or call a taxi, Uber, or Lyft. Have fun, but don’t end up in the back of a patrol car. Or worse.”

Don’t be surprised if you see some extra policemen this St. Patrick’s Day season. Warren County STOP-DWI is also partnering with local law enforcement agencies for one of this year’s high visibility campaigns from March 17 to March 19. This is meant to reduce the number of alcohol-related driving offenses, injuries, and deaths.

The new “Have a Plan” app doesn’t just provide users with a timely resource for rides- it also allows you to program a designated-driver list, educate yourself on Blood Alcohol Content levels and DWI laws, or even report a suspected impaired driver. The app is available for Apple and Android phones, and you can access it directly using the QR code below.