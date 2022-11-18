QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County officials announced Friday that police agencies and STOP-DWI coordinators in the area will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving during the Thanksgiving holiday period. The statewide STOP-DWI “High Visibility Engagement Campaign” will begin Wednesday, November 25, and run through Monday, November 30.

Drunken driving-related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday season. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 185 people were killed during the 2020 Thanksgiving period. Tragically, from 2016-2020, 821 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes during that period.

“We know friends and families will be especially excited to gather around the Thanksgiving table this year,” said Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau. “Unfortunately, drunken driving is a real threat to our community, and that threat increases during holidays like Thanksgiving. Driving drunk is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk.”

The Warren County STOP-DWI program recommends these alternatives to drinking and driving: