QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a counterfeit money investigation.

The sheriff’s office said a group at Aviation Mall in Queensbury on Tuesday allegedly used fake $100 bills to purchase items. Deputies said the suspects hit multiple stores within the mall.

They also said that some of the individuals also hit another business in the town of Queensbury with the fake money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-743-2500, or you can leave an anonymous tip at 518-761-9800.